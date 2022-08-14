Guwahati: Assam Police on Sunday organised a Tricolour bike rally under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence.

The rally, which started in Guwahati’s Khanapara area, culminated in the city’s Patlan Bazar area.

The bike rally saw the participation of over a hundred police personnel, including the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Harmeet Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, along with personnel of the Guwahati Traffic Police department.

“Patriotism should not be only in our hearts but must be in our blood too. I wish everyone a very Happy Independence day,” Harmeet Singh, commissioner of police, Guwahati, said.

“It’s not only the duty of uniformed personnel to show patriotism but each individual of this country should show the spirit of patriotism from their soul,” Singh said.

The officers also raised awareness on various aspects of road safety during the rally. Besides, the road safety measures, the importance of wearing helmets as well as the consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol were also discussed by the police personnel.

