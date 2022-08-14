Guwahati: The Assam police on Saturday said the Nagaon police have filed a charge sheet in the Batadrava police station arson case that took place on May 21 this year.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley said a total of 24 persons have been named as accused in the 79-page charge sheet, of which, 12 people, including two juveniles, have already been arrested.

One of the accused, Ashiqul Islam, had earlier died in a road accident while trying to escape from police custody, Doley said.

Of the remaining 11, nine are currently lodged in the Nagaon central jail, while one of the two juveniles is in the Nagaon state home, and another is out on bail. On the other hand, 12 other accused are still absconding.

“The charge sheet has been filed in the court and we will request for the trial of the case through a fast-track court,” SP Leena Doley said.

On May 21, a mob of several hundred people attacked the Batadrava police station in retaliation for an alleged custodial death, beating up the police personnel on duty, and vandalising it before setting the police station on fire. Three policemen reportedly received serious injuries in the attack. The mob stormed the police station after a fish seller, Safiqul Islam, who was detained at the police station, allegedly died in police custody.

A day after the incident, Assam police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the arson incident could have terror links. The top cop indicated that such events prepare the ground for the ‘mujahids’ to act.

