Guwahati: A 72-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being allegedly attacked by a group of around 15 people, in a suspected incident of moral policing at Dayalpur village in the Merapani area of Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday night.

The septuagenarian, Boga Basumatary, was beaten up after the attackers accused him of poisoning to death a few ducks in the village. Earlier in the day, a few ducks were reportedly found dead in a village paddy field and Basumatary was suspected of poisoning these birds.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Basumatary, a resident of the Dayalpur Jugesi Pathar village, was picked up from his home by the group along with his friend Haitha Basumatary and both of them were thrashed on suspicion of killing the ducks. The group also allegedly demanded a fine of Rs 14,500 from Basumatary.

The entire incident of the group beating up the duo was recorded by a villager and uploaded on social media platforms, which has gone viral.

Though Basumatary’s wife went to the Merapani police station and lodged an FIR, the police are yet to take any action against the accused, despite the presence of the live video of the incident as evidence.

“They accused me of poisoning the ducks to death and around 15 men beat me up very badly. They kept on beating me for more than an hour. My wife lodged a complaint with the police, but they have not taken any action against them,” Basumatary told the media.

Basumatary’s son said, “The group, led by one Rasana Basumatary, picked up my father and his friend from our home and beat them up very badly. They used sticks and wooden poles to beat them. They were even kicked and punched. We are still unsure why they did this. My father did not do anything wrong. We have also taken up the matter with the police but no action has been taken as yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Four minors accused of rape in Assam; one held

Trending Stories









