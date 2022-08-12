Two bikers killed in hit-and-run in Assam's Golaghat

Guwahati: Two motorcycle-borne youths died after an unidentified vehicle hit their bike in the Borsapori area of Golaghat district’s Bokakhat town on Thursday night.

The victims have been identified as Bhubaneswar Pegu, hailing from the district’s Dusutimukh village, and Rohit Doley, a resident of Tengani village. An FIR has been registered on the statement of the family members of the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The unidentified vehicle, reportedly travelling at breakneck speed, rammed against the KTM motorcycle, bearing registration number AS03-AD-3469 from behind, killing the duo on the spot before speeding away.

The youths, both students of Khumtai’s Jaya Gogoi High School, were on their way from Bokakhat to Kamargaon village.

Traffic men from the Bokakhat police station’s traffic branch immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the duo to the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat where doctors declared them as brought dead. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the Bokakhat police have launched a massive search operation to trace the car and nab the culprits.

Also Read | Assam: Slice of rural life awaits tourists visiting Golaghat

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









