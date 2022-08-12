Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has recovered a staggering amount of Rs 35.71 crores from ticketless travelers during ticket checking drives conducted between January and July 2022.

During the period, as many as 15,213 ticket checking drives were conducted by the NFR, and over 4.98 lakh passengers travelling without or on an irregular ticket, were detected, and an amount of Rs 35.71 crores realized, as penalty and excess fare.

On the other hand, a total of 3,956 cases of unbooked luggage were detected during the period, and a fine of seven lakh rupees was realized.

In terms of total number of penalty cases, it is 439.33 per cent higher, and 783.46 per cent higher in terms of earnings from penalty, as compared to the same period of the previous year.

