Guwahati: One of hardest cycling events, the 1500-km self-supported London-Edinburgh-London cycle ride across the United Kingdom, returned after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus to witness an overwhelming participation from 1,900 cyclists from across the world.

After the British, Indians made the second largest nationality at the event with 172 participants. And Northeast India was represented by two avid cyclists from Assam, Ripunjoy Gogoi and Dhiraj Dutta.

While Gogoi managed to successfully complete the entire 1500 km route, Dutta had to end his journey mid-way due to technical difficulties.

The 28-year-old computer engineer, Ripunjoy Gogoi is an avid cyclist who has successfully completed many long-distance events in the past. He is also a Super Randonneur, who has completed the CKB (Climb Ka Baap), a 1200-km brevet with a total elevation of over 14,500 metres.

The London-Edinburgh-London cycle ride, between the iconic capital cities of England and Scotland, is considered one of the hardest cycling events in the UK, testing the mental and physical resilience of the participants, who have to cover a total of 1500 km in 125 hours. Along the route, there are 13 control points where the participants are provided with hot meals, drinks, showers and towels, dormitory beds and mechanical support.

