Guwahati: Starting August 15, 2022, Guwahati residents will no longer get to see traffic men manning traffic signal points at intersections in Guwahati.
The Assam police has decided to remove all traffic men from the signal points at intersections starting August 15, 2022, in a phased manner.
Initially, traffic personnel manning the signal points on the Paltan Bazar to Khanapara stretch of GS Road will be removed, and new digital traffic lights and hi-tech CCTV cameras will be installed.
The digital lights will control traffic at the intersections and CCTV cameras will monitor violation of any traffic rule by drivers.
The violators will be instantly fined through an E-Challan.
At present, a total of 21 such digital traffic systems have been installed along the GS Road, which will be functional from August 15, 2022.
After successful implementation of this new project, similar digital traffic systems will be installed throughout the city within a period of three months, leaving all the traffic signal points of the city unmanned.
