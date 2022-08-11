Assam to Arunachal: Indian Army organizes first civilian-army cycling expedition

Guwahati: A unique and first-of-its-kind joint civilian-army cycling expedition comprising 75 participants was flagged off from Assam’s Thakurbari village in Sonitpur district on Thursday.

The cycling expedition, organised by the Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army, will culminate at Balemu village in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district on Saturday.

Personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), civil administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and local cycling enthusiasts of both states, have taken part in the expedition.

The expedition team will traverse through picturesque Assam and pristine Arunachal Pradesh via Misamari, Dhekiajuli, Orang, Rowta, Udalguri, Hatigarh and Bhairabkunda.

The cycling expedition is aimed at promoting civilian-army bonhomie and women’s empowerment by way of actual participation.

The event has witnessed an overwhelming response from the people of both states.

