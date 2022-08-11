Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam police on Thursday arrested a fraudster who duped candidates appearing in Grade-III and Grade-IV recruitment examinations conducted by the state government.

The fraudster, identified as Ali Hussain Borbhuyan, allegedly created a WhatsApp group by the name ‘Grade ¾ Examination Help Group’, using mobile number 8099757295, to fraudulently lure the candidates appearing in these recruitment examinations.

Borbhuyan allegedly told the candidates that question papers for these examinations will be shared through the WhatsApp group one day before the commencement of the exams to anyone who pays him a particular amount of money.

The CID, Assam police has registered a case 12/2022, under sections 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 419 (Cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Fraudulently or dishonestly uses any document or electronic record) of the IPC and section 66A of the IT Act (Sending offensive messages through communication services).

Borbhuyan is a resident of Hailakandi district’s Jamira Part 4 area. He is currently being interrogated.

Meanwhile, the bank account into which Borbhuyan allegedly asked the candidates to deposit money has been frozen and a statement of the same is being analyzed by the CID. Moreover, all the candidates who deposited money into the account will also be interrogated.

