Notorious Bangladeshi smuggler arrested in Assam’s Karimganj

Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday arrested a Bangladeshi national, who sneaked into India along with three other accomplices, in a bid to smuggle out liquor bottles to the neighbouring country.

Alert troops of the seventh battalion of the BSF, posted at Lakhibazar border outpost in Assam’s Karimganj district, apprehended the Bangladeshi national, identified as Zakir Hussain, while he was heading towards the Karimganj town, along with his accomplices, after illegally crossing the border.

Three of his accomplices however managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

Hussain, a resident of the Zakiganj area of Bangladesh, is a repeat offender.

During interrogation, Hussain revealed that Indian touts used to help him and his accomplices illegally cross the India-Bangladesh border, and also helped them in their cross-border illegal trade.

“Last night, the seventh battalion of the BSF at Lakhibazar BOP intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals after they illegally entered India and apprehended one of them while three of his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. They were repeat offenders and were actively involved in cross-border smuggling. During interrogation, he revealed that there are people on the Indian side who used to help them in crossing over to India for money. We are investigating the matter,” deputy superintendent of police (Headquarters), Karimganj, Gitartha Sarma said.

