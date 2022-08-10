Morning assembly in all schools of Kamrup Metro to be held inside classrooms from Wednesday, “keeping in mind the scorching heat.”

The District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), Kamrup Metropolitan, on Tuesday urged all the government, provincialized and private school authorities of the district to hold the morning assembly inside the classrooms.

Citing ‘scorching heat’ as the reason for holding the morning assembly inside the classrooms, the DEEO, Kamrup Metropolitan allowed the school authorities to celebrate special days at the assembly fields.

The notice comes in the wake of the death of a class 4 student of a private city school on Saturday, allegedly due to a heat stroke the 10-year-old minor girl suffered after standing under the scorching sun while attending a condolence prayer meeting in the school premises.

