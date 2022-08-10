Guwahati: Tezpur University has been awarded the A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). This places the University among the top 7% of Higher Education Institutions in India to be granted such a coveted rating.

The University scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.41 on a 4-point scale in its 4th cycle of Accreditation. It has been praised for its numerous strengths by the 6-member NAAC Peer Team who visited the University between 1-3 August 2022. The Peer team especially appreciated the University for its well-maintained infrastructure and quality research and development.

Reacting to the NAAC grading, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Prof DK Bhattacharya said, “This grade became possible due to consistent, integrated yet organized efforts of all the members of the University under the abled leadership of our Vice-Chancellor. We must maintain this standard in the future days”.

Tezpur University stands out as one of the best and sought after HEIs in the North-eastern part of India. It offers UG, PG, PhDs and diplomas in 76 programmes across 27 departments. It not only attracts the finest students from India but houses over 20 international students from across the globe. With its state-of-the-art laboratories, high-class scientific tutorage and 270+ faculties, Tezpur University compete among the best educational institutions in the country.

