Assam reports 261 new COVID-19 cases

Guwahati: Assam logged 261 fresh COVID-19 infections, a decrease of 43 cases compared to the previous day, as the tally mounted to 7,42,106, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 6,673, as no Covid fatalities were reported in the state for the fifth consecutive day.

The new cases were detected out of 7,195 samples at a positivity rate of 3.63 per cent, it said.

Assam now has 3,754 active cases, while 7,30,330 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The NHM bulletin added that 4,91,22,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state thus far.

