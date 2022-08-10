The Department of Management of Assam downtown University inaugurated the new and upgraded programme of MBA in Healthcare Management on Tuesday.

This upgraded programme will provide the much-needed inputs and a comprehensive learning environment with the latest changes and advancements in this field. The upgraded course structure will provide theoretical and practical training to prepare the students for various support services in the health sector and develop conceptual skills for planning, policy formulation, resource utilization, material management and legal issues.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Chief Guest for the occasion was the Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, and Information Technology, Govt. of Assam, Keshab Mahanta.

Also read | Assam govt launches first drone school of northeast

Trending Stories









