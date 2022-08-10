Tinsukia: A 42-year-old Buddhist monk has been arrested by police on charges of using forged documents to attain Indian nationality and staying at Buddha mandir in Assam’s Tinsukia town.

The accused, identified as Ratonshree Bikhu alias Rahul Barua, is a resident of the Dhalai district in Tripura as per his documents that turned out to be fake.

“Through social media, we had received information related to the monk at Tinsukia Buddha Mandir, wherein it was said that he has forged documents and his nationality is suspected to be that of Bangladesh,” Ven Sumedhananda Mahathero, president of Anchalik Bikkhu Sangha Samity, Buddha mandir in Dibrugarh, the complainant told this correspondent.

Mahathero said they found a Bangladesh-origin identity card resembling the accused and learnt that he was indulging in various anti-social activities following which they had filed a police complaint in 2021.

Confirming the development, the office-in-charge of Tinsukia police station

Parag Jyoti Buragohain said that based on the complaint, police had written to the Election Commission in Tripura to verify his name on the electoral roll and his voter card.

“Based on the report received from the Election Commission which points out that the voter card produced by the accused is fake, we have arrested him today morning from the Buddha mandir premises,” Buragohain added.

Earlier, Tinsukia police has registered a case under section 120B/466/468/471, R/W Sec 14(A)(b)The Foreigner Act 1946, R/W Sec 3 of Passport (Entry into India) Act 1920,R/W Rule 6 of Passport ( Entry into India) Rule 1950 against the Buddhist monk.

Buragohain said the nationality of the accused is under suspicion and a subject matter of further investigation.

According to sources, the accused monk has been staying in Tinsukia for the past two years.

