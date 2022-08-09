Police officer dies by suicide in Assam

Tinsukia: A traffic sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide inside a police station in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday, police said.

The sub-inspector, Dina Kant Sonowal, shot himself with his service revolver in Tinsukia Police Station around 3.30 pm, they said.

The police officer died on the spot.

An investigation has been launched in the matter, police said.

