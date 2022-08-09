Kisan Rail’ trains run by NF Railway helping farmers reach wider markets

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has started running ‘Kisan Rail’ trains, to and from the northeastern region, to strengthen the supply chain and help farmers in transporting their produce to larger markets.

The NFR has operated 15 ‘Kisan Rail’ trains from January to July this year from Dhupguri, Falakata and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal to Agartala in Tripura and Bhanga in Assam, transporting more than 6,500 tonnes of consignments.

On the other hand, at least 40 ‘Kisan Rail’ trains have been operated to carry more than 12,500 tonnes of consignments between January and December 2021.

The transportation of fruits and vegetables by ‘Kisan Rail’ trains are granted a subsidy of 50 per cent of the tariff chargeable so that local farmers are benefited.

‘Kisan Rail’ trains help in transporting perishable, agri-produces such as fruits and vegetables to the markets in various places across the country. This in turn enables farmers and producers to realise better value for their products.

At present, locations like Agartala, Dimapur, Changsari, New Guwahati, Jorhat Town, Azara, Tinsukia, Bhanga are being covered by ‘Kisan Rail’ trains in the NFR.

