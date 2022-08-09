Assam: Railway Police conducts search, nabs ATM hackers, smuggler

Guwahati: Two people in possession of over 30 ATM cards were arrested at the Paltan Bazar Railway Station onboard the Rajdhani Express.

Om Singh and Vinaya Kumar, who were travelling to Lucknow from Dimapur, had 22 ATM cards and 11 ATM cards respectively. They were travelling in an A2 coach on seats 34 and 36 of the Rajdhani Express.

“They have accepted that they are ATM hackers. The duo stole ATM cards from different places, but we are right now unaware of the respective places the ATM accounts belong,” said the Railway Police officer-in-charge.

The search operation continued after the duo’s arrest, and another suspect carrying 120 bundles of contraband cigarettes made in Myanmar, was arrested. Wasim Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was caught travelling 1st class on the H1 coach of the same train. Khan was carrying the cigarette bundles in a large trolley bag.

“The investigation is going on, and with due time, we will trace the exact place from where the cigarettes were smuggled and other people who are involved in it,” said the Railway Police source.

