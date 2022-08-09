Tinsukia: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her house in Assam’s Tinsukia town by a businessman residing in the same locality.

The accused, 29-year-old Arjun Chauhan, has been arrested and forwarded to judicial custody.

Talking to EastMojo, investigating officer of the case sub-inspector Daisy Nath said the incident took place at around 2.30 pm when the minor girl was alone at home. “The accused, who runs some kind of business, raped the victim finding her alone at home.”

“According to complaint filed by victim’s father, a daily wage worker, the accused is a native of the same village in Bihar as they are and resides in the same locality in Tinsukia town,” added Nath.

Nath said the police conducted medical examination of the victim and a case under section 376 (rape) along with sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POSCO) Act has been registered.

“We have arrested the accused and investigation in underway,” she added.

