Guwahati: After initiating a bulldozer action against ‘illegal’ structures, the BJP-led Government of Assam on Tuesday ordered a bulldozer to run over illicit liquor bottles, in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The Assam Police, along with the State Excise Department, destroyed a total of 30,000 illicit liquor bottles, worth over Rs 58.39 lakh at Bokajan in the hill district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A total of 10,124 litres of whiskey and 20,294 litres of beer were destroyed during the operation.

The liquor, manufactured in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, was seized in the last four years in connection with 19 different cases. These cases were registered in Karbi Anglong district’s Bokajan police station against illegal transportation of liquor.

“A total of 19 cases were registered by the Assam Excise Department against the seizure of these illicit liquors between 2018 and 2021. We will continue our war against the illegal smuggling of liquors,” a senior excise official said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 2 directed the senior officials of the excise department to set up temporary check-points along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in a bid to check illegal entry of liquor made in the neighbouring state.

Also read | Assam: Railway Police conducts search, nabs ATM hackers, smuggler

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









