Assam (Guwahati): Assam Government has decided to transform all rural bars and restaurants with ‘on’ liquor papers to ‘off’ liquor shops license, informed Jayanta Malla Baruah.

‘On’ liquor shops allow customers to buy local liquor and consume the same within the premises. ‘Off’ liquor shops are licensed wine stores that sell Indian Manufactured Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and do not permit consumption within the premises.

The cabinet has given 45 days to all Deputy Commissioners of various districts to accept proposals and clear the verification process within the time frame.

According to a survey by the Assam State Excise Department, many complainants have been registered from rural areas where the decorum of the village has been distributed by local bars selling alcohol and allowing customers to drink in the same place.

“Our rural society has different morals and values which have been disturbed by these places serving alcohol openly,” Baruah said.

“We don’t want our younger generation to live in a society where such practices are carried out openly,” Baruah added.

