Guwahati: A day after a boat capsized in the Ghiladhari river in Assam’s Biswanath district, the bodies of the two missing women were recovered on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the boat with six women capsized in the Ghiladhari river in Biswanath district’s Mukhorgarh area.

While the local villagers present immediately rescued four of the six women, two of them: Jyoti Sahu and Dipanjali Keot were washed away by the strong currents of the river.

A team of police along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) immediately arrived at the spot and started the search and rescue operations.

The operation, led by the district superintendent of police, continued till midnight but was called off after it yielded no results.

The search operations resumed on Tuesday morning and after a day’s hard work, both the bodies were recovered by the SDRF team, near the Kawaimari bridge, some seven km from the river bank.

“We found both the bodies near the Kawaimari bridge stuck to tree branches. The bodies were recovered some seven km away from here,” said a SDRF personnel.

