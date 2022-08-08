Guwahati: A major fire broke out in an ink factory at the Hudumpur area of Palashbari, on the outskirts of Guwahati, in Assam’s Kamrup district, late on Sunday night.

Panic gripped the entire area as dense smoke rose from the factory. The residents living in the vicinity of the ink factory were soon moved to safer places as the fire was spreading very fast.

At least four fire tenders from Mirza, Pandu and Chaygaon fire stations were pressed into service to douse the inferno. Though none of the employees were injured, property worth several crores was reportedly destroyed in the fire.

According to the police, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It is, however, reported that the fire broke out in the room where all the chemicals were stored.

“We immediately informed the Mirza fire station upon receiving information about the fire. They soon arrived and started to douse the devastating blaze. The fire tenders fought for hours to bring the fire under control. Though the exact cause is yet to be known, we have learned that the fire started from the room where all the chemicals were being kept,” Manmohan Das, in-charge of the Palashbari Police Town Outpost said.

