Guwahati: A decomposed body of a man was found under the Bharalu Bridge at Rupnagar area’s Freedom Fighter Road near the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) workshop in Guwahati on Saturday. Locals who noticed the body immediately alerted the police.

The man is suspected to be aged between 30 and 35. The local Birubari police suspect the man was killed in another place and the body was dumped under the bridge, where it had been lying for almost a week.

“We are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. As the body was in a highly decomposed state, we are unable to trace or see any injuries,” investigation officer from the Birubari police outpost said.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem. The cause of death and other details will be known only after the post-mortem, the police said.

Assam’s biggest city, Guwahati has been witness to several murders in 2022. Over a dozen dead bodies have been recovered from across the city in the recent past.

Earlier on Friday, a youth was found dead at a building construction site near the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in the Panjabari area of the city.

On Wednesday, a woman’s body, stuffed inside a gunny bag, was recovered at Bamunimaidam’s Bhaskar Nagar area. The body of the 25-year-old woman, identified as Mofida Begum, was found lying in a drain along the railway tracks in the area, under the jurisdiction of Chandmari Police Station.

On July 31, a youth’s body was recovered from the Basistha area with an iron rod pierced through his body. Yet another decomposed body was recovered in the Satmile area of Guwahati on July 24.

