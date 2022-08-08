A 40-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s Tamulpur district along the Indo-Bhutan international border early on Monday.

The tragic incident happened at Angarkata Santipur village of the newly created district, under the Tamulpur police station.

The deceased, identified as Alka Biswas, was attacked by the elephant when she came out of her house to fetch water from the nearby stream.

A herd of wild elephants had reportedly strayed into the Angarkata Santipur village in search of food and water during the day on Sunday. The pachyderms also reportedly damaged several houses and fields in the area.

The police soon arrived at the spot and sent the body of the deceased for post mortem.

Earlier on July 24, a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in an elephant attack in Guwahati’s Satgaon area. The incident took place near the ‘Sani’ temple at the Amsing Jorabat area in the outskirts of the city. A video taken by a bystander showed the wild elephant hit the man with its trunk, after which he fell unconscious.

The injured man was immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by the locals in a critical condition. The tusker reportedly came out from the nearby Amchang wildlife sanctuary in search of food and roamed about freely in the Satgaon market area.

Human-elephant conflict assumed alarming proportions in Assam this year, raising concerns among conservationists. Assam, which has the country’s second highest elephant population, is facing a rising trend in human elephant conflict due to wide destruction of forest lands.

Over the last ten years, a total 812 people and 900 elephants have been killed as competition for land intensified in the state. The human casualties mostly occur during the dry season, when the animals move out of their habitat in search of food and water.

