Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate three special trains for the convenience of candidates appearing for the Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) examinations.

One such special train will operate between Dibrugarh-Howrah-Dibrugarh, one between Agartala-Guwahati-Agartala, and another between Silchar-Kolkata-Silchar.

The examination special 05972 Dibrugarh-Howrah train will depart from Dibrugarh at 7:25 pm on August 8, 2022, and reach Howrah at 12:30 pm on August 10, 2022.

During the return journey, 05971 Howrah-Dibrugarh train will depart from Howrah at 2:35 pm on August 12, 2022, and reach Dibrugarh at 5:45 am on August 14, 2022.

The special train will have a total of 20 coaches, of which, there will be 15 Sleeper Classes, two General Seating, one AC three-tier, one-second Luggage, guard & Divyaang compartment, and one Luggage, brake-cum-generator car.

The other examination special 05672 Agartala-Guwahati train will depart from Agartala at 7:00 pm on August 9, 2022, and reach Guwahati at 8:30 am on August 10, 2022.

During the return journey, the special 05671 Guwahati –Agartala train will depart from Guwahati at 5:30 pm on August 12, 2022, and reach Agartala at 08:30 am on August 13, 2022. This special train will have four Sleeper Classes coaches, four General Seating and two luggage-cum-guard vans.

Another examination special 05674 Silchar-Kolkata train will depart from Silchar at 1:45 pm on August 9, 2022, and reach Kolkata at 11:30 pm on August 10, 2022.

The 05673 Kolkata-Silchar train will depart from Kolkata at 11:30 pm on August 12, 2022, and reach Silchar at 5:00 am on August 14, 2022. This special train will consist of 20 coaches, including five AC Three Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, two General Seating and two luggage-cum-guard-vans.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway.

