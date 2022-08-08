Guwahati: A 28-year-old man was arrested from Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday for allegedly impersonating a police officer and extorting money from people.

The fraud, identified as Pinku Das, hailing from Golaghat district’s Kavaru village, was nabbed from the Bokakhat area by a team from Bokakhat police station.

The police recovered a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle, bearing registration number AS01-FD-1962 from his possession, which he used as an official police vehicle.

“I was actually in talks with the police to put my vehicle on rent to them so modified it as a police vehicle but backed out as things did not work out,” Pinku Das said.

Moreover, a couple of commercial and private vehicle registration number plates, five mobile phone handsets, several rubber stamps, and a pen-like sharp weapon, besides other items were recovered from his possession.

It was found during the investigation that the accused had several cases pending against him at the Jakhalabandha and Kaliabor police stations.

It was also found that he maintained close relations with cattle smugglers.

Earlier on Saturday, a fake traffic police officer was nabbed when he was levying fine on violators along with real on-duty personnel in the Sonitpur district of Assam.

The man posing as a traffic police officer came from Guwahati on a bus and got down at Paruwa Chariali in Tezpur city. Immediately, he called the traffic policemen present there and started checking vehicles that were violating rules.

He started collecting fines. This led to suspicion of the other junior officers and they called their seniors.

When senior officials reached the spot, the truth came out and he was arrested immediately.

During the investigation, it was found that he had applied the same trick in other places such as Rangia and Nagaon to collect money.

