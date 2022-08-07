Assam (Guwahati): All Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee lodged FIR against Ritu Bora of Bharatiya Janata Party for defaming Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by transforming her voice into that of a transgender.
In the protest held on August 5 by the All India Congress Committee in presence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for exorbitant price rising on essential commodities and illegally imposing GST on it. In response to the protest, Ritu Borah transformed the Congress leader”s voice as a transgender into a song. The Congress Committee believes that it has not only defamed the integrity of Congress leader but also demanded the individual dignity of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
“If the FIR is registered then it will prove the authenticity of the cybercrime unit of Assam police by DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta,” said Meera Goswami Borthakur, a leader of the Congress Women Wing.
“Every woman, irrespective of ruling or opposition party, should get justice if someone says ill about them in public,” said Meera Goswami Borthakur, Leader of Congress Women Wing.
Ritu bora is the District Co-convenor of Kisan Morcha of the BJP in Golaghat. The FIR has been lodged in the Dispur Police Station of Guwahati.
Also read | Assam: One more person with ‘links’ to Bangladeshi terror group arrested
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- CWG: Savita stars as Indian women win hockey medal after 16 years
- Review: Prey, a proficient and astute direction of Dan Trachtenberg
- Arunachal police arrests two persons in BRO workers missing case
- New Songs Sunday: WILLOW, John Legend, B.o.B & more
- Congress files FIR against BJP’s Ritu Bora for ‘defaming’ Priyanka Gandhi
- Arunachal Pradesh showing a declining trend in COVID-19 cases