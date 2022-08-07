Assam (Guwahati): All Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee lodged FIR against Ritu Bora of Bharatiya Janata Party for defaming Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by transforming her voice into that of a transgender.

See more .@AssamPMC President Ms @borthakur_mira and our officebearers file a police complaint against one Assam BJP's co-covenor Ritu Borah who morphed Smt @priyankagandhi's video in an indecent manner.



We condemn this act, that is defamatory in nature. @Dnetta pic.twitter.com/8VUjHvVxsN — Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress (@AssamPMC) August 7, 2022

In the protest held on August 5 by the All India Congress Committee in presence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for exorbitant price rising on essential commodities and illegally imposing GST on it. In response to the protest, Ritu Borah transformed the Congress leader”s voice as a transgender into a song. The Congress Committee believes that it has not only defamed the integrity of Congress leader but also demanded the individual dignity of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“If the FIR is registered then it will prove the authenticity of the cybercrime unit of Assam police by DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta,” said Meera Goswami Borthakur, a leader of the Congress Women Wing.

“Every woman, irrespective of ruling or opposition party, should get justice if someone says ill about them in public,” said Meera Goswami Borthakur, Leader of Congress Women Wing.

Ritu bora is the District Co-convenor of Kisan Morcha of the BJP in Golaghat. The FIR has been lodged in the Dispur Police Station of Guwahati.

Also read | Assam: One more person with ‘links’ to Bangladeshi terror group arrested

Trending Stories









