Guwahati: Close on the heels of 18 people falling ill after consuming ‘prasad’ served at a religious ceremony in Assam’s Majuli district on Friday night, another 15 people fell ill after consuming flattened rice and curd as ‘prasad’ at Selengi in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday evening.

The incident took place in yet another religious ceremony held at the house of one Dipak Phukan in the Selengi area of Golaghat district when the devotees were served flattened rice and curd as ‘prasad’. After having it, they immediately complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting.

The victims, whose condition was deteriorating, were immediately rushed to the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat. Doctors attending to them stated that the condition of some of them is serious.

“A total of 12 people including a child have been admitted to our hospital. All have similar complaints of stomach pain and vomiting. It is a case of poisoning which seems to be caused by the consumption of very old curd. A couple of the patients are in serious condition. They are under our observation. We cannot declare them as out of danger for the next 24 hours,” said medical officer RK Prasad at the hospital.

“About an hour after having flattened rice and curd, we started vomiting. I vomited three times and had severe stomach pain. I was immediately rushed to the hospital,” said a victim.

Earlier on Friday, at least 18 people, including 11 women and three children, fell ill, after consuming ‘prasad’, served at a religious ceremony, in Assam’s Majuli district. Among the victims was a one-month-old baby.

The incident took place during a religious ceremony held in the Maharichuk area of the river island district. Here too, those who consumed the ‘prasad’ complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting. All of them were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. The condition of the patients was later stated to be stable.

The incident led to a chaotic situation in the entire area as others who had consumed the ‘prasad’ were worried about getting affected too.

