Guwahati: An empty oil tanker caught fire on National Highway 37 in Assam’s Jorhat district on Saturday. However, the occupants of the oil tanker, including its driver, jumped out in time and escaped unhurt.

On the other hand, vehicular movement on the busy highway was disrupted for a couple of hours.

The oil tanker, bearing registration number AS11-BC-0575, was on its way to Sivasagar after unloading fuel at the nearby petrol pump when it caught fire at Kaliapani Tiniali in the district’s Teok area.

The local police and several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames, but the oil tanker was gutted by that time. The vehicle was later removed from the spot.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet not known, it is suspected that a short-circuit in the oil tanker led to the blaze.

