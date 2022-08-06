Assam: Three cyber criminals from Jharkhand arrested

Baksa: Three cyber criminals from Jharkhand were arrested in Salbari, Baksa.

Abhisekh Das, Appu Kumar Das and Nandan Das use to call people for State Bank of India (SBI) YONO activation and seek bank information, they also looted money from various consumer accounts of SBI by acting as bank officials.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Birfung Gayari of Shimla collected information on the gang and lodged an FIR at the Shimla Police station. Based on the FIR, Shalbari Sub-division Police officer Sameeran Vaishya immediately launched an investigation and managed to arrest the trio from Chitarkota Village of Jamtara district with the help of Jharkhand police. Yesterday, the three criminals were brought to Shimla Police Station from Jharkhand.

“Three criminals had already withdrawn a huge sum of money from different persons in various districts of Assam,” police said.

“The public should be vigilant from such fake calls and authenticity of bank employees,” police added.

The Three cyber criminals are in police custody and will be produced before the court today.

Also Read | Assam: Newly-wed couple dies after being hit by train near Guwahati

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









