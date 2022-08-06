Assam reports 305 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 7.41 lakh

Guwahati: Assam recorded 305 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from Thursday’s 437, pushing the tally to over 7.41 lakh, the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam COVID-19 report stated.

On the other hand, no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state on Friday, the report stated.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest of 32 new cases, followed by Dibrugarh (26), Kamrup (19), Biswanath (18) and Golaghat 17 cases, it stated.

Meanwhile, 472 more patients were discharged from different hospitals on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to over 7.28 lakh, with a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent, the NHM report stated.

The state currently has 4,578 active cases.

The new cases were detected from 6,711 samples tested for the infection, with the positivity rate at 4.54 per cent, the report stated.

Nearly 2.86 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. Over 4.89 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, it added.

