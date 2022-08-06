Guwahati: As many as 18 people, including 11 women and three children, fell ill, after consuming ‘prasad’, served at a religious ceremony, in Assam’s Majuli district.
Among the victims is a one-month-old baby.
The incident took place during a religious ceremony held at the Maharichuk area of the river island district on Friday night.
Those who consumed the ‘prasad’ complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting. All of them were immediately rushed to the nearby Sri Sri Pitambardev Goswami District Hospital. The condition of the patients is however stated to be stable now.
The incident led to a chaotic situation in the entire area as others who had consumed the ‘prasad’ were worried about getting affected too.
“We suffered from severe stomach pain immediately after consuming the ‘prasad’ and vomiting. We were rushed to the hospital as our condition was deteriorating. 13 of us, including five women and a child, are undergoing treatment here. We all are from Maharichuk,” said a victim at the hospital.
Also Read | Assam: Three cyber criminals from Jharkhand arrested
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Friendship Day: 7 movies to watch with your BFFs
- Assam: Out-of-jail boxer Pranita Chutia ready to compete
- Oil tanker catches fire on the busy NH 37 in Assam, occupants unhurt
- Nagaland reports 8 new COVID-19 cases
- Nagaland government rolls out eSanjeevani service
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for August 6