Guwahati: As many as 18 people, including 11 women and three children, fell ill, after consuming ‘prasad’, served at a religious ceremony, in Assam’s Majuli district.

Among the victims is a one-month-old baby.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The incident took place during a religious ceremony held at the Maharichuk area of the river island district on Friday night.

Those who consumed the ‘prasad’ complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting. All of them were immediately rushed to the nearby Sri Sri Pitambardev Goswami District Hospital. The condition of the patients is however stated to be stable now.

The incident led to a chaotic situation in the entire area as others who had consumed the ‘prasad’ were worried about getting affected too.

“We suffered from severe stomach pain immediately after consuming the ‘prasad’ and vomiting. We were rushed to the hospital as our condition was deteriorating. 13 of us, including five women and a child, are undergoing treatment here. We all are from Maharichuk,” said a victim at the hospital.

Also Read | Assam: Three cyber criminals from Jharkhand arrested

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









