A youth was found dead at a building construction site near the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in the Panjabari area of Guwahati, Assam, on Friday.

After residents discovered the body behind some bushes at the construction site, they immediately informed the Dispur Police.

The body bore multiple injury marks and is yet to be identified. Five workers living at the construction site have been allegedly absconding after the body was recovered. However, the building’s labour supervisor told the police that the workers had informed him earlier in the morning about thieves entering the construction site.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the workers who reportedly hail from the Abhayapuri area of lower Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

“Initially, we were told by the labour supervisor that thieves had entered the construction site but later, residents called to inform us about the recovery of the body. The workers are absconding and it cannot be ruled out that they have killed the youth. The body bore several injury marks. We have started our investigation and the identity of the deceased, and motive behind his murder will soon come to light,” investigation officer Haren Saikia said, addressing the media.

Assam’s biggest city, Guwahati, has seen several murders in 2022. Over a dozen dead bodies have been recovered from across the city in the recent past.

This is the second such incident this month. Earlier, on Wednesday, a woman’s body, stuffed inside a gunny bag, was recovered at Bamunimaidam’s Bhaskar Nagar area. The body of the 25-year-old woman, identified as Mofida Begum, was found lying in a drain along the railway tracks in the area, under the jurisdiction of Chandmari Police Station.

On Sunday, a youth’s body was recovered from Basistha with an iron rod pierced through his body. Yet another decomposed body was recovered in the Satmile area of Guwahati on July 24.

