Three firms collaborate to step up EV adoption in Northeast

Guwahati: In a bid to promote electric vehicles in the logistics industry in Assam and the entire Northeast India, Evbooth (ChargingRide Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), Loadshare Networks and Bikozee have announced their collaboration to step up EV (Electric Vehicle) adoption across the region.

Evbooth is Northeast India’s biggest charge point operator with over 80 plus installations in Guwahati and 100 plus across Assam. While Loadshare Networks is one of the largest logistics service providers in the region with over 200 logistic hubs across the Northeast, Bikozee, an electric mobility service startup, is currently operating with a fleet of 100 percent emission-free vehicles in Guwahati.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ravi Bora, founder and CEO of EVBooth, said, “One of the biggest challenges for faster adoption of electric vehicles is the lack of charging infrastructure, range anxiety. Besides, the idea of getting stranded on the road while driving an electric vehicle is one thing that bothers every EV driver.”

“EVs require a dedicated charger for users to charge, and for people to be comfortable with the idea of switching to electric vehicles they need to be sure that there are enough chargers in their city and that they will never have to push their vehicle home,” Bora said.

He further added, “For these users, the first problem is not how fast they can charge but the problem is where they can charge in case of an emergency. Whether they go to their office or a mall or for a movie or simply a picnic with their family, they don’t want their day to be spoiled by their vehicle running out of charge, and we at EV booths are on a mission to make sure that none of our customers ever has to face these problem.”

In a short span of four months, EVBooth has been able to cover 80 plus locations in Guwahati and 100 plus across Assam. EV booth is proud to announce that they were the first to partner with GMDA to install chargers in 7 of their premium parking and have a presence in locations like Novotel Guwahati, Hotel Palacio, Central Mall, Shristrinagar- Northeast India’s first integrated township- and many boutique hotels.

Bora said they plan to install 400 plus chargers in Guwahati alone and over 2,000 plus chargers in the Northeast by the end of this financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In phase one, they are creating a robust network of AC chargers across Guwahati and starting in September they will start installing 7.2kW DC fast chargers.

Evbooth is partnering with LoadShare, one of India’s leading logistic companies, to make their 200-plus logistic hubs across Northeast EV ready.

In the next few months, Evbooth will be installing around 600 chargers across the different hubs of LoadShare in the Northeast to help them transition to electric vehicles. EVbooth is also proud to partner with one of Assam start-up’s cohort Bikozee to provide them the charging infrastructure across Assam.

EVbooth has also announced the launch of its EVbooth club, which along with its ecosystem partners organise multiple meetups throughout the months to speak to riders, vendors and other stakeholders from the EV ecosystem and create awareness, and talk about benefits of migrating to EV.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, EVBooth Club not only works in promoting EVs but also is working closely with logistics partners to provide them EV Trained Riders.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Biman Debnath, Director of Operations of LoadShare Networks, said, “We will need more partners and entrepreneurs for the ecosystem to grow and with the help of these collaborations, we look forward to expanding our offering in new geographies and regions in the coming months, thus providing more employment to the youth of the region.”

Sumit Das, Founder and CEO of Bikozee Ecotech Pvt Ltd, said, “The growth of digital commerce has brought tremendous opportunities in the logistics sector, however, the ever-rising fuel cost and the air pollution by the transport vehicles is an immediate economic and environmental concern for the planet.”

“Electrification of the logistics sector could have a large-scale impact on the action against climate change,” Das said. He added that every delivery trip on the Bikozee platform contributes toward carbon emissions while providing livelihood to the delivery executives.

Also read | China to punish outfits promoting Taiwan independence

Trending Stories









