Guwahati: After snatching chains, bags and purses, bike-borne miscreants this time snatched a child from a mother’s lap in Assam’s Guwahati.

Two motorcycle-borne culprits allegedly snatched a three-year-old child from the mother at the Bharalumukh area in Guwahati on Thursday evening.

The incident took place when the woman, Mazirun Bibi, was returning home with her child. Though she raised an alarm, the miscreants sped away with the child.

Bibi immediately reported the matter to the police after which an FIR was registered at the Bharalumukh Police Station against unidentified kidnappers.

The police have launched a massive manhunt to rescue the child, but the culprits are yet to be apprehended and the child rescued from their clutches.

Bibi, a beggar, stays in a rented house in Guwahati’s Santipur area near Bharalumukh, where the incident took place.

Snatching of chains, bags and purses in Guwahati, especially from women, is nothing new, but Thursday’s incident has taken the people of one of the fastest growing cities in northeast India by surprise.

