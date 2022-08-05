Guwahati: A pall of gloom descended upon Jonakinagar’s Kavaru village in Golaghat district of Assam after two minor sisters drowned in the village pond on Thursday night.

The sisters, 11-year-old Bulbuli Das and 16-year-old Pallavi Das, had gone to wash their hands and feet in the pond when they slipped into deep water.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In a bid to save the girls from drowning, Junti Saikia, their brother-in-law, was also seriously injured. Even though the trio was immediately rushed to the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat, doctors declared both girls as brought dead, while the injured brother-in-law is battling for his life.

The victims’ relatives alleged that another woman from the same family had drowned in the pond around a month ago. Though the villagers asked the owner of the pond to put up a fence around it, he always turned deaf ears.

“The pond was dug by Maina Saikia. The villagers asked him several times to put up a fence around it but he never paid heed to their pleas. Another member of our family drowned in the pond only a month ago,” said one of the victim’s relatives.

The elder sister of the deceased said, “Our aunt drowned earlier in the pond and today both my sisters drowned to death in the same pond while my brother-in-law is battling for his life in the hospital. We have been requesting Maina Saikia to put up a fence around such a deep pond but he never listened to us. The killer pond has claimed three lives of the same family while another is in serious condition. We strongly demand that the culprit be punished.”

Also Read: Mothers beware! Bike-borne men snatch child in Guwahati

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









