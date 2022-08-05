Guwahati: Driven by extreme poverty, a 36-year-old man allegedly poisoned his two minor children before killing himself in Bogidol area of Assam’s Sivasagar district on Wednesday night. While the man and his younger son were declared dead by the hospital, his elder son is said to be in a critical condition at a Dibrugarh hospital.

Though all the victims were rushed to the Sivasagar civil hospital, doctors declared the father Mridul Handique, and the younger son Pintu Handique (6), as brought dead. The elder child, 10-year-old Mintu Handique, was referred to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, in a serious condition. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and is stated to be in a critical condition.

According to the locals, Mridul was seen heading towards the market with both his sons on Wednesday evening. However, a few villagers found the trio lying unconscious in a village paddy field the same night. The Joysagar police were immediately informed by the villagers, who rushed them to the hospital.

The police later found a suicide note, reportedly written by Mridul, who cited ‘extreme poverty’ as the reason behind the extreme step. The deceased also mentioned in the suicide note that his wife, who was staying with her parents due to his financial condition, denied of returning home and even threatened to take the children with her.

“We were informed by the village headman that three people were lying unconscious in a paddy field at Bogidol. On reaching the spot, we immediately rushed all three to the civil hospital where doctors declared two of them as brought dead. We found bottles of pesticide near them. During investigation, it was found that they had a family dispute,” said Joysagar police outpost in-charge Manuranjan Rajkhowa.

The villagers also said that Mridul had survived a suicide attempt about a month ago.

