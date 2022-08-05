Guwahati: At least ten children fell ill after accidentally consuming phenyl at an Anganwadi centre at Namaithong village in the Kakopothar area of Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday.

All the children were immediately rushed to the Kakopathar block primary health centre. The doctors later referred a few of them to the Tinsukia civil hospital whose condition was deteriorating. They are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition is said to be stable.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the in-charge of the Anganwadi centre, one of the workers mistakenly mixed phenyl in place of milk, while preparing food for the children. The Anganwadi worker reportedly committed the blunder, as both the bottles of phenyl and milk were kept together.

“Nobody will do it intentionally. It happened as both the bottles of milk and phenyl were kept together. The bottles got mixed up while cleaning the room. We usually keep phenyl bottles in a box but today it was left open in a hurry as all the workers were busy in a meeting,” said the in-charge of the Anganwadi centre.

Parents accused the Anganwadi workers of being careless.

“Food was being prepared in the Anganwadi centre. One of them poured phenyl in place of milk while preparing it. 10 children fell ill and have been shifted to the Tinsukia civil hospital,” a parent said.

Also Read: Yet another body found in Guwahati; second in two days

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









