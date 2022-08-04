Boko: The only connecting road between Boko and Lumpi has been totally closed due to landslide following incessant rainfall since Tuesday in the Compaduli area in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Lumpi falls along the Assam-Meghalaya border under the Boko Assembly Constituency.

The landslide in the Compaduli area has affected the lives of over 2,000 people who are residing in villages of Lower Lumpi, Rani, Makoibari, Harshanagar, Umali, Upper Lumpi, Nowapara and Dronpara.

Biju Chetry, a resident of Lower Lumpi village, said, “The road connecting Boko with Lumpi is our lifeline. As Lumpi has no proper hospital services, we have to go to Boko or Guwahati for treatment or health check-up. For every essential commodity, people of the area have to go to Boko, which is 31 km from Lumpi.”

Dibash Bordoloi, Boko Circle Officer, said, “We have informed PWD about the road condition. PWD workers and backhoe excavators have been deployed to clear the stretch.”

A resident of Harshanagar village said the Public Works Department had constructed the hilly road recently, which has been damaged in several places within a span of two years.

He alleged that due to the negligence by the department concerned while constructing the road, people of the Lumpi area have been suffering.

