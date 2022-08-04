Silchar: A youth, who hailed from southern Assam’s Karimganj district, died under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

The deceased identified as Yusuf Ali, a resident of Maguracherra under Ratabari assembly constituency in Karimganj district, was reportedly working in Bengaluru for the past three years with various transport service providers like Uber, Ola in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to sources, Yusuf, son of wage-earner Azad Uddin, was taken to a hospital on Tuesday night after an acquaintance found him to be unwell. Although he was later shifted to another hospital in Shivaji Nagar, he died at the hospital on Tuesday.

As the news of Yusuf’s death reached his native place, a pall of gloom descended on the entire village. A group of locals apprised Ratabari BJP MLA Bijoy Malakar of the matter and sought his help so that Yusuf’s body could be brought back home. Malakar assured help to the family in bringing the body from Bengaluru considering the financial condition of the family.

The MLA couldn’t be contacted for any information on the matter.

Another source said an autopsy and other related formalities are likely to be completed on Thursday, following which the body can be brought back to the village. People known to Yusuf and his family in Bengaluru have been making arrangements to send the body to Maguracherra, the source said.

Local residents of Maguracherra have demanded that a proper inquiry be conducted to find out the reason behind Yusuf’s death and probe if there was any foul play in connection with the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Notably, at least three persons, including Yusuf Ali of Barak Valley have died in Bengaluru this year.

A 25-year-old youth of Hailakandi district Saidul Rahman Laskar died after falling from a five-story building in Bengaluru in July. Abul Mansoor Laskar (28), a resident of Katagaon, Rajyeshwarpur in Lala and a mechanical engineer by profession, died in a cylinder blast in Bengaluru in February.

Also read | Assam records 11 new Japanese Encephalitis cases

Trending Stories









