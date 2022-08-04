The Assam government is forced to purchase around 50 lakh flags from outside the state as the Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board refused to supply tricolour at the rate fixed by the state government.

The state government is planning to hoist around 80 lakh national flags in the state as a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said the state will procure more than 50 lakh flags from the Union textile ministry.

According to a report in Business northeast, the requirement of 50 lakh flags could have been easily met by the Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board but as the rates were low, it was unable to supply the tricolour.

Kamala Kanta Kalita, the chairperson of the Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board, was quoted saying in the report, “The Assam government discussed with us before placing the order. But the government is placing the minimum price at Rs 18 to make it affordable for all. Our minimum price is Rs 50. The Khadi material is expensive and hand-weaved. The entire process is by hand and we couldn’t afford that loss.”

He further informed that the Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board has already produced more than thirty thousand national flags for the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

The Union government is actively promoting the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign to celebrate 75 years of independence. The campaign encourages people to buy a national flag and hoist it to mark India’s freedom.

“The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian national flag,” a statement from the government said.

Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma on July 31 said the flags will be available at government fair price shops across the state for Rs 18 a piece.

He also added that many self-help groups (SHGs) have made bigger flags which will be sold for 100-150, but the regular tricolours will be available for Rs 18 only.

He urged the people to hoist national flags at their homes, business establishments, government and private offices, religious places and all other public places from August 13-15.

See more As part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav & as proud Indians, it's our bounden duty to make #HarGharTiranga campaign a massive Jan Andolan by hosting the Tricolour at our homes & offices.



In a solemn function, launched campaign's theme song written & sung by Assam's leading artists. pic.twitter.com/Ggn46a5SA2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 31, 2022

