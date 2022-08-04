Three people, including a woman, died on the spot, after being hit by a speeding vehicle at Lahowal’s Natun Ali area, in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the evening when Rana Chutia, driver of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza vehicle, bearing registration number AS06-Z-4617, reportedly lost control of the car while driving in an inebriated condition and drifted off the road and rammed into three people waiting at a bus stop.

The victims have been identified as Vikram Mahali, Nirmal Das and Lakhi Patar,.

The enraged residents thrashed the driver of the vehicle and handed him over to the police on their arrival. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh for post-mortem.

The victims, all daily wage labourers, were residents of the Lahowal area of the district.

Assam has witnessed an increase in road accident cases in the recent past. At least 8,250 cases of road accidents were registered in Assam in 2019, 6,593 in 2020, and 4,328 by July 31, 2021. On the other hand, as many as 3,207 people have died in road accidents in the state in 2019, 2,629 in 2020, and 1,789 by July 31, 2021.

Over-speeding is one of the major causes of road accidents and it accounted for 54.70 per cent of total road accidents in 2018 and 84.40 per cent in 2019. Of the 2,629 deaths in 2020, 48 per cent occurred on the national highways of the state, compelling the Assam government to impose speed limits on the highways.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed the state transport department to ensure that necessary safety norms are introduced in the accident-prone areas to bring down the cases of road accidents in the state.

The chief minister asked the state transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya to hold a meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD) and state transport department to assess and analyze the road accidents in the accident-prone areas and suggest measures to introduce more safety norms to save lives of the people.

CM Sarma also asked Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to immediately find out ways to cut down road accidents which recorded over 100 casualties in a year.

