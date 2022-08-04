Assam: Surveyor held for demanding bribe in Charaideo

Charaideo: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on Thursday arrested Hari Prasad Das, Lat Mandal (surveyor) of Sapekhati Revenue Circle under Assam’s Charaideo district, on charges of demanding a bribe for mutation of a plot of land located at Borhat Misajan village.
As per reports, Hari Prasad Das demanded a sum of Rs 10,000 from the
complainant for mutation of a plot of land measuring 1 katha 3 lecha, which is
located at Borhat Misajan village under Sapekhati Revenue Circle.
According to sources, a trap was laid by a team from the Directorate
of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption and he was caught red-handed at Borhat
Misajan village while collecting the bribe amount from the complainant.
“Hari Prasad Das was caught red-handed immediately after
he received a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from the complainant,” sources said.
The bribe money that was recovered from the possession of the accused
has been seized by the team.
A case has been registered by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption act, 1988. Necessary legal actions are underway.
