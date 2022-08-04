Guwahati: Assam recorded a total of 11 new cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) over the past 24 hours taking the tally to 326 in the state, a National Health Mission, Assam press release stated.

With this, a total of 315 cases of JE have been reported in the state since July 1 this year, the release stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Three fresh cases were reported from Karbi Anglong district, two each from Biswanath, Chirang and Kamrup, and one each from Sonitpur and West Karbi Anglong districts, it stated.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the disease remained unchanged at 52 on Wednesday with no new fatality recorded in the state during the last 24 hours, the NHM release added.

Rapid Response teams on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE have been formed across the state to combat and control the disease from spreading.

Also read | 75th year of independence: Assam to remit sentences of 18 prisoners

Trending Stories









