GUWAHATI: A 40-year-old man from Athkhelia Bogorichuk village in Assam’s Golaghat district died after falling off a moving tractor on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the deceased, Papul Chutia, was returning home with two other people in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Though Chutia was rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals, doctors declared him brought dead. The body was later sent for post-mortem.

The driver of the tractor, however, escaped from the spot immediately after the incident in fear of getting beaten up by the public.

A case has been registered by the police and investigation into the matter is on.

Also read | Mizoram: Two dead and two others injured in road mishap

Trending Stories









