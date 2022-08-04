Man dies after falling from moving tractor in Assam’s Golaghat

GUWAHATI: A 40-year-old man from Athkhelia Bogorichuk village in Assam’s Golaghat district died after falling off a moving tractor on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the deceased, Papul Chutia, was returning home with two other people in the evening.

Though Chutia was rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals, doctors declared him brought dead. The body was later sent for post-mortem.

The driver of the tractor, however, escaped from the spot immediately after the incident in fear of getting beaten up by the public.

A case has been registered by the police and investigation into the matter is on.

