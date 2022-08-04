GUWAHATI: A 40-year-old man from Athkhelia Bogorichuk village in Assam’s Golaghat district died after falling off a moving tractor on Wednesday.
The incident occurred when the deceased, Papul Chutia, was returning home with two other people in the evening.
Though Chutia was rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals, doctors declared him brought dead. The body was later sent for post-mortem.
The driver of the tractor, however, escaped from the spot immediately after the incident in fear of getting beaten up by the public.
A case has been registered by the police and investigation into the matter is on.
