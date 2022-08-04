Assam govt inks MoUs with Walmart, Flipkart, HCL

Guwahati: In a significant push for promoting both entrepreneurship and employability in the state, as many as four key MoUs were signed by Walmart, Flipkart and HCL with the Assam government at the Assam Skill Development Mission office here on Thursday.

Among them, a tripartite MoU was signed by Walmart Vriddhi with the State Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department and Skill Employment Entrepreneurship Department for the development of MSMEs in terms of showcasing and exporting their products and also exchange ideas for successful commercialisation of their products by providing them market access.

The second MoU was signed between Flipkart and Assam Skill Development Mission. Flipkart will provide opportunities to youth in the Flipkart Supply Chain Operations Academy by training, certifying and creating a pool of e-commerce supply chain talent.

The youth will also get an opportunity to do an on-the-job training at Flipkart and receive a stipend of Rs 17,500 during the training period.

The third MoU exchanged between the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training (DECT) and HCL, will facilitate the employability of the youth of Assam under various programmes conducted by HCL especially beneficial for students who have cleared Class 12 exams.

HCL in collaboration with DECT will provide training to the students aiming to reduce regional imbalance in terms of skilled people.

The fourth MoU between Assam Skill University and HCL-TSS aims to facilitate aspirants to join HCL-TSS skilling and employment programmes and provide mutual support for counselling and conducting assessment of eligible candidates on the university campus or any other campus provided by Assam Skill University.

It is expected to help students from rural and remote areas get employment opportunities.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Assam Skill Employment Entrepreneurship Department minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the state has a huge potential in terms of MSMEs for which the government was working diligently to develop the MSME sector.

He also said that the state was working on ways to implement the concept of ‘Ease of Living’ by providing adequate employment opportunities in the state.

The minister also thanked the Swasti Society, which is engaged to implement the Walmart Vriddhi programme launched in India, which is helping MSMEs expand their domestic capacities and participate in global supply chains.

