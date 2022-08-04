Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said he has written a letter to his counterparts in other states, requesting them to include a chapter on Lachit Borphukon in the academic curriculum of their respective schools and colleges.

The letter is among the Assam government’s series of initiatives related to the year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of the 17th-century great Ahom army general Lachit Borphukon.

The chief minister said he believes that the saga of Borphukon should spread far and wide so that it “instils a sense of pride in every Indian over the valour of the great Ahom general”.

The CM, in his letter, stated that despite being a shining example of patriotism and love for one’s motherland, Lachit Borphukon’s accomplishments remain comparatively unknown in many parts of the country.

CM Sarma said a chapter on the celebrated Ahom army general would “contribute towards developing patriotic ideals in the youths and inspire them to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation”.

Lachit Borphukan was a commander in the Ahom kingdom, located in present-day Assam, and was known for his leadership that led to the decisive defeat of the Mughals in the battle of Saraighat in 1671. In the battle, Lachit Borphukon led his army from the front to a resounding victory, despite being terribly ill.

The Ahom general’s unflagging valour and determination ensured the culture, identity and uniqueness of the Northeastern region remained intact.

