75th year of independence: Assam to remit sentences of 18 prisoners

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to remit the sentences of 18 prisoners under certain categories in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence being celebrated as the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, according to a notification.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has earlier asked all state governments to give special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them on this occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

One such category is women and transgender convicts above the age of 50 years and male convicts of and above 60 years of age, who have completed 50 per cent of their total sentence period will be released.

In this group, five men will be released in Assam, according to the notification made available to the media on Wednesday.

Physically challenged/disabled convicts with 70 per cent disability and more, who have completed 50 per cent of their total sentence period and terminally ill convicts will also be released along with convicted prisoners who have completed two-thirds of their total sentence period will also have their sentences remitted.

In this category, the state government has decided to remit the sentences of 12 prisoners who have completed two-thirds of their total sentence.

Persons who committed offences at a young age – between 18 and 21 years – and with no other criminal involvement or case against them, who have completed 50 per cent of their sentence period will also have their sentences remitted.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

One person will be released in this category, the notification said.

These 18 prisoners will be released by this year’s Independence Day, August 15.

There is another category: poor prisoners who have completed their sentence but are still in jail due to non-payment of fines imposed will also have those waived. However, none was found suitable for it in the state.

The remission of sentences is, however, not applicable to persons convicted with death sentence or commuted to life imprisonment, convicted under laws related to terrorist or anti-national activities, dowry deaths, printing of fake notes, rape, human trafficking, POCSO, economic offences, drug trafficking, illegal arms trade, among others.

Also Read | Assam: 3 militants arrested in Karbi Anglong

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









