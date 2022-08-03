Residents of Bamunimaidam’s Bhaskar Nagar area in Guwahati spotted a woman’s body stuffed inside a gunny bag early on Wednesday.

The body of a 25-year-old woman, identified as Mofida Begum, was found lying in a drain along the railway tracks in the area, under the jurisdiction of Chandmari police station. The police soon arrived at the spot on being informed by the local residents about the recovery of the body.

They claimed that the deceased, along with her two minor children, had been missing since Monday. On being questioned, her husband Altaf Ali (30) informed that all of them had gone to their native village in Darrang distict’s Dhola.

Though Ali was seen in the area till Tuesday evening, he went missing after the recovery of his wife’s body on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Ali allegedly killed his wife Mofida, packed her body in a gunny bag, and threw it in the drain. The police claimed that she had been murdered at least 24 hours ago.

Speaking with EastMojo, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-Central Range, Guwahati, Pallav Tamuli said, “It is suspected that the husband killed the deceased and fled. The body does not have any injury marks and the exact cause of her death could be ascertained only after the reports of the post-mortem. We have launched a massive manhunt to nab the husband and the whole mystery behind the murder will unfold only after he is found.”

The couple, both daily wage labourers, had been living with their children at a rented house in the area for the past couple of years. Neighbours claimed that they had a heated argument on Monday night, allegedly in an inebriated condition.

Assam’s biggest city, Guwahati, often referred to as the gateway to the northeast, has seen several sensational murders in 2022. Over a dozen dead bodies have been recovered from across the city in recent months.

A youth’s body was recovered in Basistha area on Sunday with an iron rod pierced into his body. Yet another decomposed body was recovered in the Satmile area of Guwahati on 24th July.

